Suarez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Pirates.
Suarez slammed a three-run homer in the second inning off Wil Crowe, extending the early lead to four runs. His 22 homers are tied with Joey Votto for most on the Reds. The 29-year-old has a hit in each of his last six games, with three long balls in that span. On the season, he is slashing a poor .177/.260/.379 in 438 plate appearances. This is the first time in his career he has consistently hit below the Mendoza Line.