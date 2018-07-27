Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Blasts 23rd homer
Suarez went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs in the 9-4 loss to the Phillies on Thursday.
Suarez has four hits over his last four games, all of which have left the yard. The four-game homer streak is the longest of Suarez's career and he's up to 23 home runs and a National League-leading 78 RBI. The 27-year-old owns a terrific .974 OPS in 376 plate appearances.
