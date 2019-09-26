Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Blasts 49th homer
Suarez went 2-for-3 with a walk and solo home run Wednesday against the Brewers.
Suarez launched his 49th home run of the season in the first inning off Jordan Lyles. He continues to swing the bat incredibly well, collecting hits in nine of his last 11 starts and smacking four homers in his last nine contests. Even given the current advantageous environment for hitters, Suarez's season stands out as he's likely to join Pete Alonso in surpassing 50 home runs before the campaign comes to a close.
