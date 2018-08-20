Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Breaks homer drought
Suarez went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run homer in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Giants.
Suarez took Andrew Suarez deep in the third inning as part of a seven-run inning for the Reds. It was his first long ball since Aug. 4, though he's still hitting a solid .292/.356/.462 with three homers and 10 RBI through 17 games this month.
