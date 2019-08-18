Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Cleared for Sunday

Suarez (thumb) will start at third base and bat third Sunday against the Cardinals, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Suarez sprained his left thumb in Friday's 13-4 loss, relegating him to the bench for Saturday's 6-1 win. The day of rest apparently was all Suarez needed to overcome the injury, as he'll check back into his normal spot in the field and lineup in the series finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories