Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Clubs 11th homer
Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Cincinnati's 6-3 loss to the Padres on Sunday.
The 26-year-old continues to rake, as he tallied his 11th long ball of the season with this second-inning solo shot off Tyson Ross. He was already established as a valuable fantasy asset after he put up an .828 OPS in 156 games last season, but Suarez is providing even better value so far this year, as he's now got a fantastic .297/.378/.589 slash line through his first 43 games of 2018.
