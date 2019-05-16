Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Clubs two-run homer
Suarez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBI on Wednesday against the Cubs.
Suarez took Carl Edwards Jr. deep in the eighth inning to knot the game at five. It was his 13th home run of the season and sixth in his past 11 games. Notably, he's also recorded multiple hits in five of his past six contests, raising his average from .242 to .263. After a relatively slow start to the season, Suarez appears to be taking yet another step forward in his power production, slugging .577 across 176 plate appearances.
