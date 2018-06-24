Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Collects three hits

Suarez went 3-for-4 with a triple, RBI and run scored Saturday against the Cubs.

Suarez continued his hot stretch at the plate, recording his second consecutive game with three hits. He also extended his hitting streak to 13 games, during which he has recorded five home runs, nine runs scored and 13 RBI. As a result, he leads the National league in RBI and slugging percentage, while also ranking among the league leaders in batting average and home runs.

