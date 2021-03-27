Suarez was confirmed as the Reds' everyday shortstop by Reds general manager Nick Krall on Saturday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds' shortstop options entering camp made for a very uninspiring group, so they decided to get creative. Suarez has made just two starts at shortstop in the past five seasons, but he did begin his career at the position and evidently did enough this spring to prove he can handle the role. He should be able to pick up shortstop eligibility in most formats very early in the season, giving a bit of added flexibility to fantasy teams.