Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Could see time at shortstop

Suarez could see time at shortstop over the final seven weeks of the season, C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds designated Arismendy Alcantara for assignment, so Suarez is now higher on the depth chart at shortstop. Zack Cozart is still expected to get occasional days off for the quad injury that has twice placed him on the disabled list, so on days when he is out and Jose Peraza is in, Suarez would essentially be the backup there, and he could even see a few starts there before the season is over.