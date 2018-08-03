Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Crushes 25th home run

Suarez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 10-4 loss to Washington.

The Reds weren't able to get much going beyond Suarez's fourth-inning shot. Despite his team's struggles, the 27-year-old slugger continues to mash this season. He's up to 25 homers with 83 RBI and a .300 batting average. Suarez would likely be one of the top MVP candidates if it weren't for the Reds' terrible 48-61 record.

