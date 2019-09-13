Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Crushes 45th homer

Suarez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk and three RBI in a victory over Seattle on Thursday.

Suarez sparked Cincinnati's comeback with an RBI double in the seventh inning and a two-run homer in the eighth. The long ball was his fifth in the last seven games and vaulted him into a tie for second in the majors with 45 home runs this season. Suarez leads all of baseball with 25 homers since the All-Star break, slashing .300/.385/.704 with a 1.089 OPS in the second half.