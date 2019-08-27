Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Crushes another home run

Suarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-3 win over the Marlins on Monday.

Suarez singled in the third inning and crushed a solo home run in the eighth inning off of the video board in left field. A day after setting a new career-high for homers, Suarez continues to add to his total. The 28-year-old has 36 home runs and is hitting .256/.338/.528 in 539 at-bats this season.