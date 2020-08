Suarez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Brewers.

Suarez has connected long balls in three of his last five games and is also riding a five-game hitting streak, so he is beginning to show signs of a turnaround after a slow start to the season. He is hitting .243 with a .568 slugging percentage across his last 10 games.