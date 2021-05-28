site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Day off Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Suarez is out of the lineup Friday against the Cubs.
Suarez started the past 25 games and will receive the day off for Friday's series opener. Kyle Farmer will work at shortstop while Max Schrock starts at the hot corner.
