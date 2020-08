Suarez went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Cubs.

Suarez got off to one of the slowest starts in baseball this season, but all of a sudden he's up to seven homers, with four of those coming in his last six games. He's raised his OPS from .560 to .728 in that span, so Suarez is bringing his numbers around in a hurry and still has a month left to improve his stats.