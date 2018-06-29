Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Doubles twice, steals base

Suarez went 2-for-4 with an RBI, run scored, stolen base and two doubles Thursday against the Brewers.

Suarez doubled in his first two at-bats and also swiped his first stolen base of the season in the first inning. The pair of two-baggers were his first extra-base hits since June 23, and brought his slugging percentage up to .575. That's good enough for second in the National League, and he also ranks among the league's best in OPS, batting average, RBI and home runs.