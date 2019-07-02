Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Drills two home runs

Suarez went 3-for-4 with two homers and 4 RBI in Monday's 8-6 loss to Milwaukee.

Suarez is heating up again, knocking three homers and seven RBI over the last two contests. He's also collected three straight multi-hit games. The slugging third baseman is up to 19 long balls and 52 RBI.

