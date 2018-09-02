Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Drives in two

Suarez went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Saturday against the Cardinals.

Suarez delivered a two-RBI double in the fourth inning, leaving him just two short of the first 100-RBI season of his career. He's already set career-best marks in a number of offensive statistics, proving that his 2017 campaign wasn't a fluke. Suarez will look to end the season strong, and has two home runs to go along with six RBI and six runs scored in his last 10 games.

