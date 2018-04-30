Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Drives in two
Suarez went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Sunday against the Twins.
Suarez has been a mixed bag since his return from the disabled list, posting two hitless games and two multi-hit games. While he has yet to go deep, he does have two doubles so it doesn't appear that his hand is causing him any further discomfort. He has been locked into the fifth spot in the lineup, which should give him plenty of opportunities to drive in runs batting behind Joey Votto, Scooter Gennett, and Jose Peraza, all of whom can get on base at a decent clip.
More News
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Gets four hits in second game back from DL•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Activated, starting at third Thursday•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Headed to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Rehabbing free of pain•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Travels with club•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Starting baseball activities•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...