Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Drives in two

Suarez went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Sunday against the Twins.

Suarez has been a mixed bag since his return from the disabled list, posting two hitless games and two multi-hit games. While he has yet to go deep, he does have two doubles so it doesn't appear that his hand is causing him any further discomfort. He has been locked into the fifth spot in the lineup, which should give him plenty of opportunities to drive in runs batting behind Joey Votto, Scooter Gennett, and Jose Peraza, all of whom can get on base at a decent clip.