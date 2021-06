Suarez will start at third base and bat sixth Sunday against the Cardinals.

After making nine consecutive starts out of the leadoff spot from May 25 through Friday, Suarez's time atop the order appears to be over. He slotted sixth in the lineup during Saturday's 5-2 win, and Suarez will remain in that spot again for the series finale while Jonathan India gets another turn in the leadoff role as Cincinnati faces right-hander John Gant.