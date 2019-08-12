Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Enjoying power surge
Suarez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday in the Reds' 6-3 loss to the Cubs.
Though teammate Aristides Aquino has attracted more attention in recent days for his feats as a power hitter, Suarez hasn't been too far behind the rookie's pace lately. Suarez -- who will bat third and start at the hot corner Monday against the Nationals -- will head into the series opener with four home runs in his last five games. with 33 long balls in total this season, Suarez is just one behind his career-best output from 2018 and currently ranks tied for fourth in the National League in the category.
