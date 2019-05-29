Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Exits after getting plunked

Suarez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Pirates after getting hit by a pitch in the eighth inning, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Tyler Mahle came on to pinch run for Suarez, who was 0-for-2 with a walk and hit-by-pitch before exiting. The Reds were losing by seven at the time of the incident, so it's possible they were simply playing it safe with an off day on the docket Thursday. More should be known once Suarez is further evaluated in the coming days.