Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Exits with injury Sunday
Suarez exited the game early Sunday after being hit by a pitch on his right hand.
Suarez was struck on his right hand by a pitch in the fourth inning but was initially able to remain in the game on the base paths. He was, however, replaced at third base by Cliff Pennington between innings. We'll await word from the Reds on the severity of his injury following the conclusion of the contest.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...