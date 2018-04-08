Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Exits with injury Sunday

Suarez exited the game early Sunday after being hit by a pitch on his right hand.

Suarez was struck on his right hand by a pitch in the fourth inning but was initially able to remain in the game on the base paths. He was, however, replaced at third base by Cliff Pennington between innings. We'll await word from the Reds on the severity of his injury following the conclusion of the contest.

