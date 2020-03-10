Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Fields grounders
Suarez (shoulder) fielded grounders and made light throws to first base Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Suarez is gradually working his way back from January shoulder surgery. He's expected to get his first Cactus League action as a designated hitter Friday, with games at third base presumably coming not long after. He's certainly cutting it close to be ready for Opening Day but appears to still have a chance to avoid the injured list.
