Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Finally goes deep again

Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 7-2 victory against the Indians on Wednesday.

He has 15 homers this season, but this long ball snapped a streak for Suarez of 15 straight contests with a home run. He also hadn't posted an extra-base hit in 10 games. Still, Suarez is batting .260 with a .500 slugging percentage, 15 homers, 42 RBI and 33 runs in 242 at-bats this season.