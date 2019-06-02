Reds' Eugenio Suarez: First day off since May 3

Suarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With the Reds facing a tough right-hander in Max Scherzer in the series finale, manager David Bell decided it was a good time to give Suarez a breather. Suarez, who has gone 15-for-37 (.405 average) with nine RBI and seven runs in his last 10 games, will sit for the first time since May 3. Josh VanMeter will pick up the start at third base while Suarez rests.