Reds' Eugenio Suarez: First spring homer

Suarez hit his first homer of the spring in Monday's exhibition game against the Braves, Ben Weinrib of MLB.com reports. Suarez had been having a slow spring, hitting just .217/.294/.283 prior to the game.

Reds manager David Bell suggested that Suarez purposefully was seeing more pitches in earlier spring training at-bats in order to be more ready for the regular season. "He had a plan all along," Bell said. "He was trying to see more pitches early on and go deeper in the count and let the ball get a little deeper. It really paid off for him because his timing here over the last probably 10 days has been really good. It's nice to have some results too, so that's nice to see."

