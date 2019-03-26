Reds' Eugenio Suarez: First spring homer
Suarez hit his first homer of the spring in Monday's exhibition game against the Braves, Ben Weinrib of MLB.com reports. Suarez had been having a slow spring, hitting just .217/.294/.283 prior to the game.
Reds manager David Bell suggested that Suarez purposefully was seeing more pitches in earlier spring training at-bats in order to be more ready for the regular season. "He had a plan all along," Bell said. "He was trying to see more pitches early on and go deeper in the count and let the ball get a little deeper. It really paid off for him because his timing here over the last probably 10 days has been really good. It's nice to have some results too, so that's nice to see."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...