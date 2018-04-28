Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Gets four hits in second game back from DL

Suarez went 4-for-6 with two runs and an RBI in Cincinnati's 15-9 win over the Twins on Friday.

After going 0-for-4 in his first game back off the disabled list coming off a thumb injury, Suarez got back to his old tricks with this four-hit effort brining his slash line up to .324/.419/.595 through 37 at-bats. His stats might not remain that prolific all season but he had an .828 OPS over 534 at-bats last year, so Suarez has shown he can be a solid fantasy contributor. He looks fully healthy, so plug him back in your lineup if you haven't already.