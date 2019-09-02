Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Gets MRI on hand

Suarez, who is out of the lineup for Monday's series opener against the Phillies, said he underwent an MRI on his injured left hand earlier in the day, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The results of Suarez's tests probably won't be known until later in the day, but the fact that he required an MRI hints that the third baseman could be dealing with more than a day-to-day concern. On a more positive note, Suarez indicated that his hand felt a lot better than it did Monday, specifically noting that he's regained full movement. Kyle Farmer picked up the start at the hot corner Monday and could end up serving as the primary option at the position if Suarez needs to be shut down.