Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Gets MRI on hand
Suarez, who is out of the lineup for Monday's series opener against the Phillies, said he underwent an MRI on his injured left hand earlier in the day, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The results of Suarez's tests probably won't be known until later in the day, but the fact that he required an MRI hints that the third baseman could be dealing with more than a day-to-day concern. On a more positive note, Suarez indicated that his hand felt a lot better than it did Monday, specifically noting that he's regained full movement. Kyle Farmer picked up the start at the hot corner Monday and could end up serving as the primary option at the position if Suarez needs to be shut down.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...