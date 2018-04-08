Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Goes deep Saturday
Suarez went 3-for-5 with a home run, double, five RBI and one run scored Saturday against the Pirates.
Suarez hit his second home run of the season, taking George Kontos deep in the eighth inning to put the Reds ahead for good on Saturday night. He has hit primarily second in the order which should give him plenty of opportunity for counting stats, sandwiched between two high on-base percentage players in Joey Votto and Jesse Winker.
