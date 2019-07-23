Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Goes deep twice

Suarez went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in a 6-5 win over the Brewers on Monday.

Suarez hit a two-run home run on the first pitch in his fourth at-bat and played hero with another two-run blast in the ninth inning that put the Reds ahead for good. Suarez continues to mash in July, posting a .263/.343/.684 slash line with nine home runs.