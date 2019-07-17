Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Goes yard again

Suarez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

His first-inning shot was part of a three-run frame for the Reds, but the team's offense went cold the rest of the night. Suarez has now gone yard in back-to-back games and three of five since the All-Star break, giving him 23 homers and 58 RBI through 92 contests to go with a .246/.324/.500 slash line.

