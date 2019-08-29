Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Goes yard in fourth straight game

Suarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Marlins.

The 28-year-old has gone deep in four straight games and nine times through 25 contests in August, boosting his slash line on the month to .280/.368/.591. Suarez is now just two homers shy of his first career 40-HR campaign.

