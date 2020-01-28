Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Has shoulder surgery
Suarez had surgery to remove loose cartilage in his right shoulder Tuesday.
Suarez's surgery was to repair an injury that he suffered recently in a swimming pool. The 28-year-old's physical activity will be limited during the start of spring training and he's expected to be ready to resume game action near the beginning of the regular season. The 2018 all-star third baseman is coming off an excellent season hitting .274/.363/.540 with 49 home runs, 103 RBI and 87 runs scored, an has high expectations to fill in 2020. Suarez will be in a sling for 3-5 days before starting rehab, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
