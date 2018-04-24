Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Headed to Triple-A
Suarez (thumb) will join Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday to start a rehab assignment, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Suarez continues to make progress, and after hitting off a tee and taking soft toss Saturday, he's ready to begin a rehab stint. The 26-year-old third baseman hasn't been experiencing any pain when swinging a bat and a date for his return figures to be set soon.
