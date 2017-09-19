Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Heads to bench Tuesday
Suarez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
Suarez has hit just .200/.297/.327 in 55 September at-bats, so he'll head to the bench for the first time in 16 games this month. In his place, Patrick Kivlehan will make his second start of the season at third base, batting seventh.
