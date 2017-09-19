Play

Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Heads to bench Tuesday

Suarez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Suarez has hit just .200/.297/.327 in 55 September at-bats, so he'll head to the bench for the first time in 16 games this month. In his place, Patrick Kivlehan will make his second start of the season at third base, batting seventh.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast