Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Held out of lineup Monday

Suarez (wrist) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Suarez went 0-for-2 before exiting Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Pirates after being hit in the left wrist by a pitch in the sixth inning. According to Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Suarez said that X-rays and a CT scan on his wrist both returned negative, leaving him optimistic that he'll be "ready to go" for the Reds' four-game set in Milwaukee. The Reds will keep him on the bench for the series opener, however, as Elly De La Cruz gets a night off from playing shortstop while he manages a sprained ankle but sticks in the starting nine at Suarez's usual spot at designated hitter.