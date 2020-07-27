Suarez went 0-for-11 with a walk and four strikeouts while starting all three games of the Reds' season-opening series against the Tigers.

Suarez's availability for the start of the season looked to be in jeopardy after he required right shoulder surgery in January, but baseball's four-plus-month hiatus allowed him to enter summer camp at full health. The 29-year-old still appeared to be rusty against Detroit, but after a 49-homer 2019 season, he'll have a long leash as he looks to escape the slump. Suarez will remain in the lineup for Monday's series opener against the Cubs, slotting in as the No. 3 hitter versus southpaw Jon Lester.