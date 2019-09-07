Reds' Eugenio Suarez: HIts 42nd homer

Suarez went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBI in Friday's loss to Arizona.

Suarez hit an RBI single in the third inning and a three-run homer in the fifth, though his teammates combined to drive in just one more run in a game the Reds would lose 7-5. He now has 42 homers, just three off the major-league lead. He's showing no ill effects of the bruised hand which kept him out earlier in the week, going 6-for-10 with a pair of homers since returning to the lineup.