Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Hits DL on Monday

Suarez (thumb) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday.

There is still no timetable for the infielder's return, but this trip to the DL still comes as no surprise given that his thumb is fractured. Cliff Pennington seems like the main beneficiary for additional playing time, though Alex Blandino -- who was called up to take Suarez's place on the roster -- could also see some time at the hot corner given his solid showing in the minors last season.