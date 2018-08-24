Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Hits game-tying homer

Suarez hit a game-tying homer Friday afternoon against the Cubs in a game that the Reds ultimately lost in extra innings.

Suarez continues to reach career highs and we're still just in August. He now has 29 homers and 93 RBI, both well past his previous best, and he entered play Friday with an OPS of .928, .100 points over 2017's previous best.

