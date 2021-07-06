Suarez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 6-2 win over Kansas City.
Suarez went deep in the seventh inning to give Cincinnati all it needed in the win. He also hit into a double play in the second inning that allowed Tyler Stephenson to score the opening run. Suarez has hit safely in four straight games in July, but he still has a meager .178/.260/.377 slash line in 334 plate appearances this season. He's added 17 homers, 48 RBI and 39 runs scored as a near-everyday player despite his career-worst ratios.