Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Hits mammoth blast in win

Suarez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 8-6 triumph over the Cubs.

Suarez entered the contest with a .173 average and just three extra-base hits over the last 14 games, but he busted out of the slump in a big way in the first inning. With two runners on, Suarez belted Jon Lester's 3-2 pitch over the batter's eye for a 457-foot blast, making it the longest Cincinnati home run of the season. The long ball was Suarez's 17th of the season, keeping him on pace for a second straight 30-homer campaign. He'll be back in the lineup for Monday's series opener with the Brewers, batting out of the three hole while manning the hot corner.

