Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Hits solo shot
Suarez went 2-for-5 with two RBI, two runs and a homer Saturday against the Nationals.
Suarez's homer was a two-run shot in the ninth inning off of Enny Romero, though all it did was cut the deficit from eight to six. The 26-year-old has hit second in both of the Reds' first two games and should benefit from hitting in front of Joey Votto in hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...