Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Hits solo shot

Suarez went 2-for-5 with two RBI, two runs and a homer Saturday against the Nationals.

Suarez's homer was a two-run shot in the ninth inning off of Enny Romero, though all it did was cut the deficit from eight to six. The 26-year-old has hit second in both of the Reds' first two games and should benefit from hitting in front of Joey Votto in hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park.