Reds' Eugenio Suarez: HIts two-run homer
Suarez went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a double and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.
Suarez went deep off starter Ty Blach in the third, and later smacked a double off reliever Tony Watson. Suarez is hitting .458 against left-handed pitching, with four of his seven home runs coming off lefties. The third baseman has recorded a hit in seven of his last nine games, bringing his slash line to .297/.376/.594 on the year.
More News
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Three-run homer keys Reds win•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Drives in two•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Gets four hits in second game back from DL•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Activated, starting at third Thursday•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Headed to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Rehabbing free of pain•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...