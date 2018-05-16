Reds' Eugenio Suarez: HIts two-run homer

Suarez went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a double and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.

Suarez went deep off starter Ty Blach in the third, and later smacked a double off reliever Tony Watson. Suarez is hitting .458 against left-handed pitching, with four of his seven home runs coming off lefties. The third baseman has recorded a hit in seven of his last nine games, bringing his slash line to .297/.376/.594 on the year.