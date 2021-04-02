Suarez went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and a strikeout in Thursday's loss to the Cardinals.

The decision to play Suarez at shortstop almost immediately backfired; he made a fielding error in the first inning and a throwing error in the second, compounding Luis Castillo's issues on the mound. Suarez later went yard against Jack Flaherty and he does look slimmer, but it's anyone's guess how long this experiment at shortstop will last, and the early returns cast some doubt on his ability to gain extra eligibility in-season.