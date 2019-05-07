Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Homers for third straight game
Suarez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three runs in a 12-4 victory against the Giants on Monday.
The Reds jumped all over Giants starter Drew Pomeranz, smashing three bombs against the San Francisco starter in 1.2 innings. Suarez hasn't seen his average above .250 since the middle of April, but he does have a homer in three straight games and seven RBI during that stretch. Behind those strong numbers against the Giants, Suarez is now hitting .231 with 10 homers, 23 RBI and 16 runs in 121 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal