Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Homers for third straight game

Suarez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three runs in a 12-4 victory against the Giants on Monday.

The Reds jumped all over Giants starter Drew Pomeranz, smashing three bombs against the San Francisco starter in 1.2 innings. Suarez hasn't seen his average above .250 since the middle of April, but he does have a homer in three straight games and seven RBI during that stretch. Behind those strong numbers against the Giants, Suarez is now hitting .231 with 10 homers, 23 RBI and 16 runs in 121 at-bats this season.