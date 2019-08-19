Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Homers in lineup return

Suarez (thumb) went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday in the Reds' 5-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Suarez was sidelined for a game while tending to a sprained left thumb, but his 417-foot bomb off Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty in his first at-bat of the afternoon suggested the injury won't hinder him in the power department moving forward. He'll be back in the lineup at third base Monday in the Reds' series opener versus the Padres.