Suarez homered on an 0-2 count in the second inning Monday to start the Reds' scoring in their 14-1 win over the Pirates. It was his first hit on an 0-2 count this season, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Suarez went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in the game and is hitting .134/.224/.319 still, so it's hardly as if he's broken out yet. Nonetheless, this was a promising at-bat during an all-around good day for the Reds.